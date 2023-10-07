Advertise With Us
LIVE: Watch the Gulf Coast Challenge Parade at 10 a.m.

By WALA Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Annual Gulf Coast Challenge Parade heightens the HBCU atmosphere in the streets of Mobile. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. today. FOX10 will stream the parade right here.

The parade grand marshal is Sam Parker.

The route starts at Warren Street, turns left onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Broad Street, then left onto Springhill Avenue, left onto Washington Avenue and right onto Congress Street to end at Warren Avenue.

The parade happens ahead of the 3 p.m. Gulf Coast Challenge football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The Gulf Coast Challenge match ups feature teams from two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in a classic-style format. The 2023 game will feature the Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in a Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown.

