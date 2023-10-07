Advertise With Us
Man arrested last week murdered in downtown Dothan: Police

His shooting came a week after his arrest on theft charges.
(WTVG)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man walking to his car from a downtown Dothan nightclub was fatally shot early Saturday, one week after his arrest on theft charges.

Dothan Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Jaquez Octavious Hill of Midland City, shot in the 100 block of West Main Street.

Investigators said Hill was wounded several times at 3:12 a.m. by unknown assailants.

Alabama court records show Hill’s only arrest occurred on September 29 when Midland City Police charged him with possessing a stolen firearm. He was released on bond.

It is not known if the two alleged crimes are related.

“The Dothan Police Department asks that anyone with information related to this incident to please contact us at 615-3000,” DPD said in a plea.

This article was updated to reflect additional information about theft charge.

