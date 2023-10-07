Advertise With Us
Murphy High senior scores game-winning touchdown in heartwarming video

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A miracle came true for one Murphy High School athlete at Thursday night’s football game.

Senior Dominic Loftin has a disability, and it motivated him to score his first touchdown in Murphy’s first win of the season.

He said it was the best moment of his life.

Video showed Loftin charging into the endzone for the first time in his life. His team and coaches applauded his every step, and the crowd cheered him on as he was praised down the sideline.

“It feels great,” said Loftin. “I like winning this game for my whole team, my whole teammates for all of them, and I want to do it again.”

Loftin said he’s loved football since he was 10 years old, inspired by his brother. He’s prayed his whole life to score a touchdown, though it took some training.

First, he had to make it past coach.

“He said that he has what it takes, and I said show me what you got, and he went to the side, did a spin move, and jumped like he was going to catch it, and I said you’re my guy,” said Justin Hannah, head football coach. “If you’re going to play football, we have practice tomorrow at 4:30.”

Dominic was there and has been a part of the team ever since.

From the locker room to the coin toss, he’s padded up and earned his place on the team, even getting to bring home the game-winning ball.

“It was great, and it’s kind of fun doing that,” said Loftin.

Coach Hannah said he’s been a great addition to the team.

“He has the heart of a champion, and the other kids see it, and they rally around it,” said Hannah.

Loftin’s mom and dad are his biggest cheerleaders.

“My wife, she’s over there in tears,” said Eric and Tiffany Loftin. “My heart is just overwhelmed. If he’s happy, we’re happy, and it brought so much joy to him.”

The game-winning moment is forever replaying on Dominic’s highlight reel.

“This was the best moment of my life,” he said. “I’m the best football player there ever was.”

This may be just the beginning.

Loftin said he’s taking the Panthers all the way to the championship.

