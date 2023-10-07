One person injured in Citronelle house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Fire & Rescue Department responded to a hose fire on Friday afternoon.

According to Citronelle fire officials crews were dispatch to a home on Fourth Street at 2:20 p.m. Friday. When the crews arrived they found a structure fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. Officials say that fire crews were had to make a forced entry into the home in order to battle the fire.

Officials say that one of the occupants of the home sustained minor injuries while seeking escape from the fire. That person was treated on scene by paramedics, but did not elect to be transported to a local hospital.

