Advertise With Us
Hire One

Two shot on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were wounded by gunfire on Bourbon Street early Saturday morning (Oct. 7), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said it had no information on the conditions, ages or genders of the two victims, except to say that one had sustained a graze wound to the foot.

The victims were reported shot in the 600 block of Bourbon Street, at the intersection with Toulouse Street, at 6:07 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old

Latest News

Gulf Coast Challenge Parade
LIVE: Watch the Gulf Coast Challenge Parade at 10 a.m.
A Hattiesburg woman was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.
Hattiesburg woman arrested, charged with felony child abuse
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Protesters march through downtown Decatur
Murphy High senior scores game-winning touchdown in heartwarming video
Murphy High senior scores game-winning touchdown in heartwarming video