Two shot on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were wounded by gunfire on Bourbon Street early Saturday morning (Oct. 7), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said it had no information on the conditions, ages or genders of the two victims, except to say that one had sustained a graze wound to the foot.

The victims were reported shot in the 600 block of Bourbon Street, at the intersection with Toulouse Street, at 6:07 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

