Vigor forfeits win due to ineligible player

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association said Vigor High School will forfeit a win and pay a fine due to a transfer rule violation.

The AHSAA said the school will have to forfeit the win over UMS-Wright due to the ineligible player participating in the game.

The forfeit will bring their record to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.

