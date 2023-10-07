Advertise With Us
Hire One

Vigor forfeits win due to ineligible player

Breaking News
Breaking News(Atlanta News First)
By Emily Cochran
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association said Vigor High School will forfeit a win and pay a fine due to a transfer rule violation.

The AHSAA said the school will have to forfeit the win over UMS-Wright due to the ineligible player participating in the game.

The forfeit will bring their record to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old

Latest News

Gulf Coast Challenge Parade
Watch the 2023 Gulf Coast Challenge Parade
First & 10: Week 7
First & 10: Week 7
Murphy High senior scores game-winning touchdown in heartwarming video
Murphy High senior scores game-winning touchdown in heartwarming video
Alabama head coach Nick Saban paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 11 Alabama visits Texas A&M with each looking for a leg up in the brutal SEC West