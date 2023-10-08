MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for a couple of picture-perfect days along the Gulf Coast. Today and tomorrow, expect cool mornings and pleasant afternoons with temperatures in the 70s and mainly sunny skies. However, the pattern will begin to change midweek as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico. On Wednesday, batches of steady rain are expected to come in from the Gulf, potentially producing substantial rainfall. Later in the week, a cold front will approach from the west, bringing the continued chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

The long-range forecast is promising for those who prefer cooler weather. The latest guidance from the climate prediction center indicates below normal temperatures for the deep south through the middle of the month.

SUNDAY: For Sunday, a few high thin clouds will stick around for the southern half of the area. By the evening hours, skies will be mainly clear and dry. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle 70s. Jackets may be needed in the evening as temperatures fall back into the 60s.

FIRE WEATHER WARNING: On Sunday, there is a danger of fires due to the combination of very dry conditions and northerly winds. A red flag warning has been issued, and burning is not recommended. Fires can spread rapidly in these dry conditions.

Much of the Gulf Coast is currently experiencing severe drought, and there is no rain in the forecast through Tuesday.

THE WEEK AHEAD: This week’s forecast is busy with multiple systems influencing our weather. The week will start dry, with a healthy chance of rain introduced from Wednesday through Friday.

Monday and Tuesday will bring dry conditions and mild afternoon temperatures. Clouds will steadily increase on Tuesday, leading to mostly cloudy conditions in the evening.

On Wednesday, a developing low pressure system and associated warm front will be located in the northern Gulf. The system will move across the Gulf throughout the day, bringing a significant chance of rain, especially near the coast. Breezy conditions can also be expected near the coast, with gusts as high as 30 mph in some spots.

Rainfall totals on Wednesday may range from 1-3 inches, and more rain is expected later in the week.

After the system passes to our east early Thursday, there may be more showers and storms ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain coverage will likely be very spotty. As the front gets closer on Friday, scattered storms will remain possible.

