Florida Forest Service battling wildfire at nature preserve

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service are working to contain a wildfire at the Naval Live Oaks Nature Preserve involving an estimated 70 acres, according to Santa Rosa County officials.

The fire has shut down U.S. 98 between Naval Live Oaks Road and Bayshore Road, officials said.

No homes are currently threatened, authorities said. Residents and visitors are being asked to avoid the area.

