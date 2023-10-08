Advertise With Us
Free dental services provided in West Mobile

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier today, dozens of individuals received essential dental are at the annual Free Dental Day in Mobile.

Several different organizations came together for Free Dental Day in Mobile, an annual event hosted by Dr. Sonya White. Inspiration for this initiative came from a trip to Mississippi, where she participated in a similar endeavor.

“I went to my first free dental day in Jackson, Mississippi and it was like a party with a purpose – we saw patients and I feel like we changed lives and so that’s what I want to do. I feel like I’m doing the right thing. As a matter of fact, I know I am,” said Dr. White.

A wide range of dental services, including cleanings, extractions and fillings were provided free of charge.

“I mean this is nice that she’s doing this and I heard she’s been doing this for three years but this is my first time being here but I appreciate Dr. White for doing this and hopefully she’ll be my dentist from now on,” said Alice Rodgers.

The event primarily targeted individuals without insurance coverage or those facing financial constraints, ensuring they have access to vital dental care. Lori Wilson, President of the Alabama Dental Society, emphasized the importance of regular dental check-ups.

“Dentistry is so very important to your everyday life. You need to make sure you see your dentist at least twice a year – every six months,” said Wilson.

Dr. White also highlighted the connection between oral hygiene and overall health, “If your oral hygiene is – if you have problems, it can be closely associated to heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and most people don’t think about that.”

Attendees were not only relieved to receive necessary dental care, but also grateful for the opportunity to save money.

