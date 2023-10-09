16-year-old passenger dies, driver hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager was killed and another person was injured in a crash Friday on Interstate 65 at the I-10 interchange, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was about 5:52 p.m. when officers responded to the accident.

The MPD said the driver and a 16-year-old passenger were traveling south on I-65 when their vehicle struck the retaining wall, overturned and struck another vehicle.

The 16-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The MPD said the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved in the collision did not sustain any injuries, police said.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation, according to police.

