2 people injured in house fire on Tung Avenue, fire officials say
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a house on Tung Avenue went up in flames.
The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department assisted the Theodore Volunteer Fire Department in battling the blaze.
As of late Sunday, there was no word on the condition of those injured, Mobile Fire-Rescue said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.
