2 people injured in house fire on Tung Avenue, fire officials say

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a house on Tung Avenue went up in flames.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department assisted the Theodore Volunteer Fire Department in battling the blaze.

As of late Sunday, there was no word on the condition of those injured, Mobile Fire-Rescue said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.