Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama Possible guides students on loan options

Whether students are planning to get a college degree in or out of state, they have to find a...
Whether students are planning to get a college degree in or out of state, they have to find a way to pay for it.(WAFB)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether students are planning to get a college degree in or out of state, they have to find a way to pay for it.

Before applying for a loan or scholarships, Chandra Scott, the executive director of Alabama Possible, says to consider FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“Just about every four-year institution and two-year, if you are looking to get a scholarship, they require you to have a FAFSA on file,” said Scott.

Scott says FAFSA opens new funding opportunities for students, from Pell Grants to work study.

FAFSA also gives opportunities to students who might not have considered secondary education at all.

“Most households can’t afford to have a conversation about college, you just don’t. You think about how do I get my student into the workforce to get a job, to bring money into the home, but we want to show them there are funds out there,” said Scott.

All high school students are now required to apply for FAFSA through the Universal FAFSA policy.

Since putting this policy in place, Alabama has finished in the top 20 for FAFSA completion, meaning more students are seeking a higher education.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile

Latest News

Rep. Jerry Carl, Sen. Katie Britt react to Hamas attack on Israel
Jerry Carl, Katie Britt react to Hamas attack on Israel
Protests for the removal of several leaders in the Mobile Archdiocese gaining support
Protests for the removal of several leaders in the Mobile Archdiocese gaining support
Breast cancer survivors rocked the runway Sunday for the Think Pink fashion show in support of...
Cancer survivors rock the runway at 13th annual Think Pink fashion show
Cancer survivors rock the runway at 13th annual Think Pink fashion show
Cancer survivors rock the runway at 13th annual Think Pink fashion show