Cancer survivors rock the runway at 13th annual Think Pink fashion show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breast cancer survivors rocked the runway on Sunday for the 13th annual Think Pink Fashion Show at the Mobile Convention Center.

“Our models are all people involved directly with breast cancer and breast cancer research,” said Dr. Jennifer Young Pierce with USA Health.

While the survivors took to the spotlight, they shared their stories of resilience. It was a day of joy and celebration as family and friends cheered them on.

“The Mitchell Cancer Institute invites both our cancer survivors, their families and people who want to know more about breast cancer to come and join us for the afternoon. We do an educational panel and fabulous fashion show to celebrate our survivors,” said Dr. Pierce.

That educational panel shed light on breast cancer and the necessary precautions.

“One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and we’re still working every day to make sure that women are getting their mammograms on time. So many people did not get their mammogram on time because of COVID. We want people to catch up and get that screening and with screening-- we can diagnose women earlier and save more lives,” added Dr. Pierce.

Darlene Chavers and Cecilia Henderson are two survivors in a friendship forged during the darkest times of their lives.

“We actually went through chemotherapy together- that’s how we first met. We’re both 15 year survivors, so we went through mastectomy, chemo, and radiation,” said Chavers.

Both ladies agree the event is critical for the community.

“You should get your mammograms faithfully,” said Henderson.

“I think this is important too, along with everything that’s done in October, to get breast cancer awareness out there,” added Chavers.

More than that, it’s a reminder they’re never alone.

“It represents victory, not only to survivor but a warrior,” said Chavers.

