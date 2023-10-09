City of Gulf Shores preparing for 50th annual National Shrimp Festival

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The beach will soon be filled with hungry residents and visitors ready for the best shrimp on the Gulf Coast during the 50th annual National Shrimp Festival.

And it’s drawing people from across the country like one group who traveled from Washington.

“We were coming down to visit my brother and his wife. And just couldn’t wait to get here. We flew in yesterday afternoon, and what a great place,” Bill Moffett said.

And as preparations continue, the city of Gulf Shores wants to remind everyone of several road closures along Gulf Place and Gulf Beach Boulevard.

That shouldn’t stop people from getting their hands on the one thing they came here for.

“Eating that shrimp. I can’t wait to try the different types of shrimp and to just have fun,” Anna Denboer said.

“I love seafood. And when they said why don’t you guys come down? I said let me make a reservation. We’ll be on our way,” Moffett said.

All of that delicious shrimp will be available from Thursday to Sunday from different vendors.

“I would’ve come here sooner if I realized how nice it was,” Moffett said.

It’s important to remember that all public beaches will remain open through the festival.

