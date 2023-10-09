Advertise With Us
Hire One

Coast Guard rescues 8 from overturned boat near Horn Island

U.S. Coast Guard Station Pascagoula rescues eight people after their boat overturned near Horn Island, Mississippi on Oct. 7, 2023.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORN ISLAND (WLOX) - The Coast Guard pulled seven adults and a child from the water near Horn Island Saturday morning after receiving a call for help.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office contacted Coast Guard Station Pascagoula about a report that a boat was sinking near Horn Island. A 45-foot response boat and rescue crew were dispatched.

Within 20 minutes, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile spotted the overturned vessel while conducting training. The aircrew said there appeared to be eight people holding onto an overturned boat.

Everyone was pulled from the water, and checked out by medics, but no significant medical concerns were reported.

The outcome could have been much worse. The rescuers said the child was the only one wearing a lifejacket.

“Wearing a life jacket can save your life,” said Lt. Earl Roberts, pilot at Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile. “Lifejackets are a vital safety device because you may unexpectedly find yourself in the water, thankfully our crews are always ready to assist those in need.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile

Latest News

Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Getting ready for National Shrimp Festival
Getting ready for National Shrimp Festival
And it’s drawing people from across the country like one group who traveled from Washington.
City of Gulf Shores preparing for 50th annual National Shrimp Festival
Whether students are planning to get a college degree in or out of state, they have to find a...
Alabama Possible guides students on loan options
Rep. Jerry Carl, Sen. Katie Britt react to Hamas attack on Israel
Jerry Carl, Katie Britt react to Hamas attack on Israel