Fairhope considering lowering downtown speed limit to 15 mph

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - If a new resolution is passed by the Fairhope City Council, drivers will need to slow their speed going through downtown. The city’s Street and Traffic Control Committee would like the speed limit lowered from 25 mph to 15 mph.

The streets of downtown Fairhope are tight, packed with businesses and crowded with both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Add to that, delivery trucks parking in the middle of Section Street and you’ve got a unique situation. It’s one that some city leaders believe would benefit from a lower speed limit.

If approved by the City Council, the speed limit through downtown Fairhope on Section St. would be lowered from 25 to 15 mph (Hal Scheurich)

“Right now, the speed limit’s twenty-five. You know how congested downtown Fairhope is,” pointed out Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan. “Just feel like lowering that speed limit by ten miles per hour will make a difference in downtown. At least make people more aware that they need to slow down.”

The idea was brought to the city’s Street and Traffic Control Committee by a citizen. It’s not a done deal but Mayor Sullivan and Police Chief, Stephanie Hollinghead sit on the committee and voted in favor of the resolution. Some residents agree that lowering the speed limit will make downtown safer.

“There’s so much pedestrian traffic downtown and with the delivery trucks parked in the middle, I can see that that would cause a real problem or the likelihood of someone being harmed by the traffic and lower traffic speed limits, I think might help that,” said Fairhope resident, Jim Wilder.

Because Fairhope has such a high number of pedestrians, their safety is the primary reason for this resolution. Mayor Sullivan said that while the lower speed limit is a good start, there are other measures also being looked at.

“We’re looking at other traffic improvements too, like loading zones. Optimizing parking where we can. One-way streets to make pedestrian access a little bit safer for folks. So, we’re putting a pedestrian signal at the main intersection of town,” explained Sullivan.

The Street and Traffic Control Committee will now make a recommendation to the City Council to approve the speed limit change. Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions at the council meetings. If the measure passes council, the change isn’t expected to take place until around the first part of 2024.

