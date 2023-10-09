Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fairhope considering lowering downtown speed limit to 15 mph

Fairhope wants drivers to slow down a lot when driving through downtown.
By Hal Scheurich
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - If a new resolution is passed by the Fairhope City Council, drivers will need to slow their speed going through downtown. The city’s Street and Traffic Control Committee would like the speed limit lowered from 25 mph to 15 mph.

The streets of downtown Fairhope are tight, packed with businesses and crowded with both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Add to that, delivery trucks parking in the middle of Section Street and you’ve got a unique situation. It’s one that some city leaders believe would benefit from a lower speed limit.

If approved by the City Council, the speed limit through downtown Fairhope on Section St. would...
If approved by the City Council, the speed limit through downtown Fairhope on Section St. would be lowered from 25 to 15 mph(Hal Scheurich)

“Right now, the speed limit’s twenty-five. You know how congested downtown Fairhope is,” pointed out Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan. “Just feel like lowering that speed limit by ten miles per hour will make a difference in downtown. At least make people more aware that they need to slow down.”

The idea was brought to the city’s Street and Traffic Control Committee by a citizen. It’s not a done deal but Mayor Sullivan and Police Chief, Stephanie Hollinghead sit on the committee and voted in favor of the resolution. Some residents agree that lowering the speed limit will make downtown safer.

“There’s so much pedestrian traffic downtown and with the delivery trucks parked in the middle, I can see that that would cause a real problem or the likelihood of someone being harmed by the traffic and lower traffic speed limits, I think might help that,” said Fairhope resident, Jim Wilder.

Because Fairhope has such a high number of pedestrians, their safety is the primary reason for this resolution. Mayor Sullivan said that while the lower speed limit is a good start, there are other measures also being looked at.

“We’re looking at other traffic improvements too, like loading zones. Optimizing parking where we can. One-way streets to make pedestrian access a little bit safer for folks. So, we’re putting a pedestrian signal at the main intersection of town,” explained Sullivan.

The Street and Traffic Control Committee will now make a recommendation to the City Council to approve the speed limit change. Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions at the council meetings. If the measure passes council, the change isn’t expected to take place until around the first part of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile

Latest News

Multiple groups ask EPA for help getting affordable drinking water for Eight Mile, Prichard
Multiple groups ask EPA for help getting affordable drinking water for Eight Mile, Prichard
Fairhope wants to lower speed limit in downtown
Fairhope wants to lower speed limit in downtown
Mobile police say woman stabs man in self-defense
Mobile police say woman stabs man in self-defense
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday