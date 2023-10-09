Advertise With Us
Jags best ULM Warhawks for first-ever win in Monroe

(University of South Alabama)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (WALA) - The South Alabama Jaguars snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks.

South Alabama defeated ULM 55 to 7.

Quarterback Carter Bradley had 303 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns. Running back La’Damian Webb had 122 total yards of offense and one touchdown. Wide receiver Caullin Lacy had seven catches for 156 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Jags are on a bye this week. They will host Southern Miss at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Oct. 17.

