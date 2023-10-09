Advertise With Us
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday

Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is shown in a yearbook photo. Roberts, 16, died in a wreck on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at I-65/I-10 interchange in Mobile.(McGill-Toolen Catholic High School)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager who attended McGill-Toolen Catholic High School was killed and another person was injured in a crash Friday on Interstate 65 at the I-10 interchange, according to the Mobile Police Department and an official at the school.

Police said it was about 5:52 p.m. when officers responded to the accident.

The MPD said the driver and a 16-year-old passenger were traveling south on I-65 when their vehicle struck the retaining wall, overturned and struck another vehicle.

An official with the school on Monday identified the deceased victim as sophomore Chris Roberts, who was the passenger.

He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The MPD said the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved in the collision did not sustain any injuries, police said.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

