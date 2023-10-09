Advertise With Us
MFRD assists Theodore firefighters with blaze at storage facility

Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were called to Delta Self Storage Sunday morning after the Theodore Volunteer Fire Department requested of mutual aid assistance.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Theodore Volunteer Fire Department with help from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to a blaze at a storage facility Sunday morning.

MFRD personnel were called to Delta Self Storage, 5500 Schillinger Rd. S., around 8:41 a.m. to assist Theodore firefighters with the fire that produced heavy, black smoke.

Mobile origin and cause investigators will help determine the cause of the blaze, MFRD said.

