MFRD assists Theodore firefighters with blaze at storage facility

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Theodore Volunteer Fire Department with help from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to a blaze at a storage facility Sunday morning.

MFRD personnel were called to Delta Self Storage, 5500 Schillinger Rd. S., around 8:41 a.m. to assist Theodore firefighters with the fire that produced heavy, black smoke.

Mobile origin and cause investigators will help determine the cause of the blaze, MFRD said.

