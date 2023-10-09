Advertise With Us
Mobile police say woman stabs man in self-defense

Marcus Williams
Marcus Williams(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Chickasaw man who Mobile police say was stabbed by a woman in self-defense remained in Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday.

According to the Mobile Police Department, 27-year-old Marcus Williams forced his way into a woman’s apartment in the 200 block of First Court on Saturday, grabbed her and threatening her. Investigators said the victim then grabbed a knife and stabbed Williams in self-defense.

Williams is being charged with domestic violence second-degree burglary. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, jail records show.

