Multiple groups ask EPA for help getting affordable drinking water for Eight Mile, Prichard

People in Eight Mile and Prichard want the EPA to make sure they have safe, affordable drinking water.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - People in Eight Mile and Prichard want the Environmental Protection Agency to make sure they have safe and affordable drinking water.

The Southern Environmental Law Center, on behalf of We Matter Eight Mile Community Association and more than 20 environmental justice and faith-based groups, submitted a petition asking the EPA to help secure access to safe, affordable drinking water for residents who use Prichard’s water system.

The groups are asking the EPA to step in using its emergency powers — including financial assistance for system upgrades — under the Safe Drinking Water Act to ensure there is safe drinking water.

The groups claim Prichard’s water system failures are creating dangerous health issues.

On Tuesday, a Mobile judge will consider a request by Synovus Bank to appoint a receiver to oversee the Prichard water board’s finances.

