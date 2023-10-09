Advertise With Us
Hire One

Navy destroyer commissioned Saturday in name of Medal of Honor recipient buried in Hattiesburg

The United States Navy welcomed the missile destroyer 'Jack H. Lucas' into active service...
The United States Navy welcomed the missile destroyer 'Jack H. Lucas' into active service Saturday.(United States Navy)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The USS Jack H Lucas is now ready to serve the country.

The ship was built in honor of U.S. Marine and Hattiesburg resident Jack Lucas.

Lucas served as the youngest Marine and service member in WWII. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on Iwo Jima.

“His sacrifice, his patriotism, and his legacy lives on, as I see as our Navy fighting America’s enemies,” said Ruby Lucas, his widow. “God bless the USS Jack Lucas and all who sail on her and God bless America.”

The commissioning ceremony of the ship was a collection of five years of work from everyone involved in the construction of the ship, its operations and all of those involved in bringing the ship to life. Honoring Lucas’ life, his wife, The Trail of Honor Foundation and Flags of Honor Escort presented the ship with a life vest adorned with his medal of honor.

Sergeant Major Carlos Ruiz said because of Lucas’ determined spirit, many are where they are today.

“But what ends up happening is that everyone rallies around one person,” Ruiz said. “One person can elevate the standard no matter what organization you belong to. One person.

“One person shines their shoes, next thing you know, three shine their shoes. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

The ship’s motto “Indestructible” is a reflection of Lucas.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile

Latest News

Whether students are planning to get a college degree in or out of state, they have to find a...
Alabama Possible guides students on loan options
Rep. Jerry Carl, Sen. Katie Britt react to Hamas attack on Israel
Jerry Carl, Katie Britt react to Hamas attack on Israel
Protests for the removal of several leaders in the Mobile Archdiocese gaining support
Protests for the removal of several leaders in the Mobile Archdiocese gaining support
Breast cancer survivors rocked the runway Sunday for the Think Pink fashion show in support of...
Cancer survivors rock the runway at 13th annual Think Pink fashion show
Cancer survivors rock the runway at 13th annual Think Pink fashion show
Cancer survivors rock the runway at 13th annual Think Pink fashion show