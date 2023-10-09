Advertise With Us
Nice fall weather will continue tonight and Tuesday

A system moves in Wednesday that will give us our best rain chances in a while.
By Jason Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - I hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather over the weekend and today. We will see a beautiful night again tonight.

Tuesday will be a little warmer and there will be a few more clouds, but it will still be quite nice.

A system moves in Wednesday that will give us our best rain chances in a while. A good soaking rain is likely, which is good news with our ongoing drought. That system is a small tropical low coming in from the southern Gulf. It will most likely be a hybrid system by the time it gets to us and not a full-blown tropical system. Regardless, it will be a rain maker.

Our best rain chances are Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Spotty rain remains possible Thursday and Friday.

