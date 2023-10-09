Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pensacola Jewish community reacts to surprise attack in Israel

A Pensacola rabbi said he and his congregation are trying to stay positive and are praying for a peaceful end to this war.
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - This past weekend members of the Jewish community celebrated the completion of the Torah. Rabbi Mendel Danow with the Pensacola Chabad Jewish Center says it’s typically the happiest day on the Jewish calendar. He says this year was different when Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel over the weekend.

“People were in tears, people were crying, and they couldn’t imagine how we can celebrate in such a time, how we could be dancing with the Torah,” said Danow.

Since then, Israel has responded by striking several hundred targets in Gaza. With the country officially at war, Rabbi Danow says he and the rest of the congregants have been keeping a close eye on family and friends.

“They’re in bomb shelters,” said Danow. “Unfortunately, a dear friend of mine last night. After literal hand-to-hand combat with these terrorists, he was killed.”

Through it all they’ve tried to stay as positive as possible. Danow says they still finished celebrating with the Torah.

“By us staying and being strong that is going to strengthen our brothers and sisters in Israel,” said Danow. “If we would have canceled the celebration then that would be giving into the enemy.”

While they hope for a peaceful end to the war, Danow says they plan to do as much as they can to show support for Israel even from thousands of miles away.

“By us doing actions of good deeds in honor of them it will have a very strong impact,” said Danow.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile

Latest News

If approved by the City Council, the speed limit through downtown Fairhope on Section St. would...
Fairhope considering lowering downtown speed limit to 15 mph
Multiple groups ask EPA for help getting affordable drinking water for Eight Mile, Prichard
Multiple groups ask EPA for help getting affordable drinking water for Eight Mile, Prichard
Fairhope wants to lower speed limit in downtown
Fairhope wants to lower speed limit in downtown
Mobile police say woman stabs man in self-defense
Mobile police say woman stabs man in self-defense
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday