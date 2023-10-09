Pensacola Jewish community reacts to surprise attack in Israel

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - This past weekend members of the Jewish community celebrated the completion of the Torah. Rabbi Mendel Danow with the Pensacola Chabad Jewish Center says it’s typically the happiest day on the Jewish calendar. He says this year was different when Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel over the weekend.

“People were in tears, people were crying, and they couldn’t imagine how we can celebrate in such a time, how we could be dancing with the Torah,” said Danow.

Since then, Israel has responded by striking several hundred targets in Gaza. With the country officially at war, Rabbi Danow says he and the rest of the congregants have been keeping a close eye on family and friends.

“They’re in bomb shelters,” said Danow. “Unfortunately, a dear friend of mine last night. After literal hand-to-hand combat with these terrorists, he was killed.”

Through it all they’ve tried to stay as positive as possible. Danow says they still finished celebrating with the Torah.

“By us staying and being strong that is going to strengthen our brothers and sisters in Israel,” said Danow. “If we would have canceled the celebration then that would be giving into the enemy.”

While they hope for a peaceful end to the war, Danow says they plan to do as much as they can to show support for Israel even from thousands of miles away.

“By us doing actions of good deeds in honor of them it will have a very strong impact,” said Danow.

