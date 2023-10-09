Advertise With Us
Police: Man reportedly tells youths to get into his truck or be poisoned

Police are looking for a vehicle was described to be a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up truck, gray in color, with unknown marker plates.(Granby Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a suspicious incident where a passenger in a pick-up truck told a group of kids to get in the truck or they would be poisoned.

The Granby Police Department says the incident took place on Friday around 2:50 p.m. at the Cumberland Farms, located at 19 Hartford Ave.

Granby police received a call reporting a group of kids were confronted by several people inside a pick-up truck while walking through the Cumberland Farms parking lot.

“It was reported that the pick-up truck stopped near the youths, and the passenger from within the vehicle told them to get into the truck or they would poison them,” police said.

No one was harmed during the confrontation.

Police say it is unclear if the statement was made with ill intent or if it was a distasteful act to frighten them.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound down Hartford Avenue.

The passenger who reportedly made this statement was described to be a light-skinned male, in his late 20's - 30's, having either a dark beard or Goatee, and wearing a black baseball cap on backwards.(Granby Police Department)

Police say the passenger was described as a light-skinned male, in his late 20s-30s, having either a dark beard or goatee, and wearing a black baseball cap on backwards.

Surveillance video was able to capture photos of a pick-up truck that matched the description given by the kids.

The vehicle is described to be a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up truck, gray in color, with unknown marker plates.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has seen the vehicle is asked to contact the Granby Police Department at (860)-844-5335.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

