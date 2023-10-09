Satsuma Public Library: Fall Market

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Satsuma Public Library is hosting its Inaugural Fall Market on October 28th, from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Sponsored by the Satsuma Library Foundation, the Fall Market is free and open to the public. Food vendors, crafters and artisans of all kinds will be setting up shop on the library lawn, and it will be the perfect place for folks to get a jump on their holiday shopping and supporting small businesses in the community. Vendors can still apply for a 12x12 space, but availability is limited. Spaces are $40.00, with all proceeds benefiting the library. For more information, call or visit Satsuma Public Library.

