Satsuma Public Library: Fall Market

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Satsuma Public Library is hosting its Inaugural Fall Market on October 28th, from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Sponsored by the Satsuma Library Foundation, the Fall Market is free and open to the public. Food vendors, crafters and artisans of all kinds will be setting up shop on the library lawn, and it will be the perfect place for folks to get a jump on their holiday shopping and supporting small businesses in the community. Vendors can still apply for a 12x12 space, but availability is limited. Spaces are $40.00, with all proceeds benefiting the library. For more information, call or visit Satsuma Public Library.

First Annual Fall Market

Satsuma Public Library

Sponsored by the Satsuma Public Library Foundation

Saturday, October 28th, 9:00am-2:00pm

Satsuma Public Library

5466 Old Highway 43

Satsuma, Alabama 36572

Tele: 251-679-0700

www.satsumalibrary.com

