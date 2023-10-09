Advertise With Us
Second Annual Encourage Your Heart Grief and Loss Awareness Day

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Various resource vendors including but not limited to: Fitness, health and wellness, alternative healing, credit, finances, home buying, meditation, shelters, suicide, massage therapy, motivational speaking, etc. Activities: music, free food, games, door prizes, interactive vendor booths, balloon release, etc. This event is FREE FOR THE COMMUNITY. All vendors are volunteering their time and resources to make this a remarkable event. Purpose: Encourage any individual who has dealt with grief or loss no matter how big or small. From deaths to job loss, we want to provide a day where people can smile and not worry but just be filled with joy, laughter, and encouragement

Date: October 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 am- 3:00 pm

Resource Fair 3:00 pm -5:00 pm

Treat and Greet (Positive spin on Trunk or Treat and Halloween) 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Concert (displaying local talent)

Location: 9585 Milton Jones Road Daphne, Al 36526

