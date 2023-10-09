Starting chilly but warming to low 80s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are starting off chilly this morning, but we’ll warm up real fast with highs reaching the low 80s with tons of sunshine. Rain finally returns midweek and the winds will ramp up significantly across the Gulf Coast.

We could get the wind speeds up to 20-30mph on Wednesday and Thursday with 70% coverage of much needed rain. This is exactly what we need since our rain deficits are up to almost 10 inches. We go drier again by the end of the week and the weekend so outdoor plans for those days will be good to go. Temperatures will be very cool midweek due to clouds and rain. We’ll struggle to reach 70 degrees on Wednesday. This is the last week of the active part of hurricane season and it looks like we’ll escape the most dangerous part of the season without trouble thankfully.

