Advertise With Us
Hire One

Starting chilly but warming to low 80s

By Michael White
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are starting off chilly this morning, but we’ll warm up real fast with highs reaching the low 80s with tons of sunshine. Rain finally returns midweek and the winds will ramp up significantly across the Gulf Coast.

We could get the wind speeds up to 20-30mph on Wednesday and Thursday with 70% coverage of much needed rain. This is exactly what we need since our rain deficits are up to almost 10 inches. We go drier again by the end of the week and the weekend so outdoor plans for those days will be good to go. Temperatures will be very cool midweek due to clouds and rain. We’ll struggle to reach 70 degrees on Wednesday. This is the last week of the active part of hurricane season and it looks like we’ll escape the most dangerous part of the season without trouble thankfully.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile

Latest News

Starting chilly but warming to low 80s
Starting chilly but warming to low 80s
Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons
Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons
Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons
Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons
Weather Outlook
Fall-like weather reaches the Gulf Coast
Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday October 7, 2023