Tropical moisture moves in on Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - I hope you enjoyed the beautiful Autumn weather over the weekend. The good news is that it continues for our Columbus Day.

Monday morning started crisp and cool with temperatures around 50. It is warming up quickly and we will see highs around 80 in the afternoon under sunny skies with no threat of rain.

Tuesday will be a little warmer and there will be a few more clouds, but it will still be quite nice.

A system moves in Wednesday that will give us our best rain chances in a while. A good soaking rain is likely, which is good news with our ongoing drought.

Tropics: There’s a system way out in the Atlantic that will likely develop in a few days. It’s too far out there for any worries as of yet.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.