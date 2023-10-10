Advertise With Us
7th Annual Trees for Hope

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join us for our 7th annual Trees for Hope event on Tuesday, November 7th. Browse beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, high-value items, and fun experiences up for auction to the highest bidder. All proceeds will go to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes – the largest faith-based foster care provider in the state. ABCH Area Director Haley Walker & Social Worker Brooke Sanders joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.

ABOUT ABCH:

There are approximately 6,000 children in Foster Care in Alabama every year. We exist to protect, nurture, and restore these children through Christ-Centered services.

Trees For Hope

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 (6:00 – 8:00 PM)

Dauphin Way Baptist Church

3661 Dauphin Street Mobile, AL

For tickets, auction item donations, sponsorships and more visit…

https://treesforhopeevent.org/mobile

Email your questions to rwest@alabamachild.org.

