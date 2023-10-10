AL Forestry Commission hoping rain forecast will alleviate wildfires

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With October historically one of our driest months -- Wednesday’s forecast of rain is much needed with a current 9 1/2 inch rainfall deficit. The recent shift to fall weather is also making conditions more likely for wildfires.

FOX 10′s Brendan Kirby sending in video along I-65 Southbound near Atmore Monday afternoon of several firetrucks responding to a wildfire. It’s likely the result of a number of contributing factors -- extremely dry conditions -- lack of rain -- and the effect of fall weather.

“We were really anxious about this weekend -- Saturday, especially -- that front that came through dropped the humidity significantly and picked up the winds and it made for a nice day being outside. But we were really anxious about what the weather was going to deal us in terms of fire starts,” explained Benji Elmore, with Alabama Forestry Commission.

While they’re currently battling 7 to 8 wildfires in Southwest Alabama’s 12-county region -- Elmore says fortunately it hasn’t been overwhelming. Click here for a map of wildfires around the state.

“What we are seeing on a lot of our fires... We’re having to go back the second day. We think we have the fires out and if there is anything left smoldering -- these windy conditions can wake that fire up and re-ignite smoldering embers and then it’s off to the races again,” said Elmore.

With the chances for rain looking good for Wednesday -- we’ll need a lot of it to be in a good spot. Keep in mind the FOX 10 viewing area has not seen a substantial area-wide rainfall since mid-summer.

“We need to get the periodic rains scattered throughout the rest of the fall. We don’t need to go six weeks without any rainfall and get back into a drought situation as severe as it is right now. If we can get about two inches of rain -- that may allow us to kind of breathe a little bit easier,” said Elmore.

Meanwhile, with the state now under a fire alert -- they’re not issuing any fire permits and urge people to abide.

“We are just really asking the public to hold off on doing any kind of burning right now,” said Elmore.

Elmore -- also praised the municipal and volunteer fire departments for doing their part in responding to these fires -- saying -- “without their help and hard work -- we couldn’t do the job we do.”

