Authorities: Robertsdale man beaten up after stabbing someone at a party

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Robertsdale man faces a first-degree assault charge after police say he stabbed someone in the neck during a fight.

According to investigators, Alan Ladner pulled a gun after getting into an argument with some of the people at a party. Someone managed to get the gun away from Ladner, but then he pulled a knife and slashed the victim, authorities said.

Police said the other people at the party beat Ladner up.

The victim and Ladner were both taken to the hospital. Ladner was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Sunday evening.

In addition to assault, Ladner is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, jail records show.

He was released later Sunday night, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.