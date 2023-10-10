Birmingham Police search for missing 4-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Birmingham PD says the missing person is 4-year-old Kamari Nelson of Birmingham.

Police say Kamari was last seen on Monday, October 9 at Children’s Hospital with her biological mother, Kiana Lashun Armer. Police say Armer does not currently have custody of Kamari.

Police say Armer is possibly driving a black Ford Expedition with tag number JGS532 or a white Chrysler Sebring, unknown tag number.

Kamari was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt with a silver heart in the middle, gray leggings, pink, purple and white cheetah pattern coat and black tennis shoes with white trim.

If you have any information on Kamari Nelson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-328-9311 or if you have additional information about the investigation, Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

4-year-old Kamari Nelson has been reported missing out of Birmingham. She was last seen at Children's Hospital on Monday, October 9. (Birmingham PD)

Kiana Lashun Armer (Birmingham PD)

