Cecy’s Kitchen: Arepas rellenas de lomo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Latin Fest is happening this week, Oct. 13 & 14.
Cecilia Simoza stopped by Studio 10 to make her arepas rellenas de lomo. Cecy’s Kitchen is one of the food vendors that will be at the festival this weekend.
Originally from Venezuela, Simoza has lived in Mobile for the past 17 years. She started her small catering business during the pandemic and also works at Hacienda San Miguel in Mobile. She caters for special events and most recently catered to the FBI along with two other ladies, who are also graduates from the Business and Culinary course at Coastal Alabama.
Recipe by Cecy’s Kitchen
How Many Servings: 4 Prep Time: 15 Cook Time: 10
Ingredients:
Lomo saltado (STEAK)
Tomatoes
Onion (purple)
Garlic
Cilantro
Soy sauce
Vinegar
Ajinomoto
Salt
Black pepper
Arepas:
Oil
Corn meal (Harina pan)
Water
Salt
Cilantro sauce:
Cilantro
Parsley
Garlic
Celery
Green bell pepper
Mayonnaise
Salt and pepper
Steps:
Marinate steak with soy sauce, garlic, & Ajinomoto (and other seasonings)
Add two tablespoons of oil in a pan on high
Leave steak in pan for 5 min and then repeat again on other side
Remove steak (set aside) and add cut onion (batonnet) to pan (2 min on high)
Add tomato (batonnet)
Add steak again and add 2 teaspoons of vinegar & 1 tablespoon of soy
Add a touch of cilantro to add aroma
To prepare the arepas:
Mix 2 ½ cups of water, 1 teaspoons of salt, and 2 cups of harina pan
Let rest for 5 minutes
Add oil to pan with a temperature of at least 175 F
Make smalls balls and then flatten them to fry
Fry for 5 min on each side
Open them up and fill with lomo saltado (steak)
To make sauce:
In a blender, add 1 cup of mayo, 2 garlic cloves, half a cup of cilantro, half a cup of parsley, ¼ green bell pepper, ¼ celery, salt and pepper to taste
