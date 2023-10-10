Cecy’s Kitchen: Arepas rellenas de lomo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Latin Fest is happening this week, Oct. 13 & 14.

Cecilia Simoza stopped by Studio 10 to make her arepas rellenas de lomo. Cecy’s Kitchen is one of the food vendors that will be at the festival this weekend.

Originally from Venezuela, Simoza has lived in Mobile for the past 17 years. She started her small catering business during the pandemic and also works at Hacienda San Miguel in Mobile. She caters for special events and most recently catered to the FBI along with two other ladies, who are also graduates from the Business and Culinary course at Coastal Alabama.

Recipe by Cecy’s Kitchen

How Many Servings: 4 Prep Time: 15 Cook Time: 10

Ingredients:

Lomo saltado (STEAK)

Tomatoes

Onion (purple)

Garlic

Cilantro

Soy sauce

Vinegar

Ajinomoto

Salt

Black pepper

Arepas:

Oil

Corn meal (Harina pan)

Water

Salt

Cilantro sauce:

Cilantro

Parsley

Garlic

Celery

Green bell pepper

Mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

Steps:

Marinate steak with soy sauce, garlic, & Ajinomoto (and other seasonings)

Add two tablespoons of oil in a pan on high

Leave steak in pan for 5 min and then repeat again on other side

Remove steak (set aside) and add cut onion (batonnet) to pan (2 min on high)

Add tomato (batonnet)

Add steak again and add 2 teaspoons of vinegar & 1 tablespoon of soy

Add a touch of cilantro to add aroma

To prepare the arepas:

Mix 2 ½ cups of water, 1 teaspoons of salt, and 2 cups of harina pan

Let rest for 5 minutes

Add oil to pan with a temperature of at least 175 F

Make smalls balls and then flatten them to fry

Fry for 5 min on each side

Open them up and fill with lomo saltado (steak)

To make sauce:

In a blender, add 1 cup of mayo, 2 garlic cloves, half a cup of cilantro, half a cup of parsley, ¼ green bell pepper, ¼ celery, salt and pepper to taste

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.