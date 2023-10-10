Daphne animal shelter launching program to alleviate overcrowding

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - An animal shelter in Baldwin County that’s at capacity is launching a program to give its animals a break from being at the facility.

For the past five months, Daphne Animal Shelter has been operating out of a temporary facility. In May, construction of a new building at the shelter’s permanent location on Johnson Road began.

“We’ve got these four kennels out here for the dogs…they’re full,” explained Erin Gullett, the shelter’s adoption coordinator. “So now we’ve been doing pop up crates in our trailer office, you know, we take them out regularly, but it’s a lot.”

Daphne Animal shelter currently has six dogs on site but only four kennels, leaving them with no space for any other animals. To make matters worse, she says adoption rates are also low.

One dog that’s been in their facility for some time is Kori.

“Almost been with us 200 days. She’s the sweetest, sweet girl...yes you are…she seems a little high energy when you first meet her but she’s not one to jump on you and knock you over like most high energy dogs,” said Gullett.

Gullett says Kori has been in and out of foster care.

“Thankfully Kori is a tough one. She bounced back quickly. She’s been in and out without a care in the world. She’s just so sweet,” said Gullett.

Kori is like many dogs at Daphne animal shelter who have been there for a while, which Gullett says takes a toll on their mental health. With that in mind, Daphne animal shelter is launching a Dog Day Out program Friday, to give them a break from being inside the facility.

“It’s just like having a weekend from work, you know, you have your two days off,” said Gullett.

Anyone interested in fostering a dog for a day or two will have to sign a waiver before receiving a care package with items like waste bags, leash collars, doggy seatbelts, toys or food and water bowls.

Gullett says the program not only gives dogs some time away from the facility, but it also serves as a way for potential pet owners to see what it’s like BEFORE adopting a dog.

“It’s great but it’s a lot of work. It’s a responsibility. It’s almost like having a child, if not more so depending on how many you have,” said Gullett.

