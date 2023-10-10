Decrying ‘extreme mismanagement,’ Synovus Bank asks judge to appoint receiver for Prichard water board

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Decrying the Prichard water system’s “extreme mismanagement,” an attorney for Synovus Bank on Tuesday asked a judge to take away day-to-day operational control from the utility’s board of directors.

Synovus, which manages the $55.78 million that the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board borrowed in 2019, sued earlier this year after the utility missed payments into a bond fund used to pay creditors who invested in the bond sale.

“This case is really rather simple,” said the bank’s lawyer, former Sen. Doug Jones. “And it appears to be undisputed. … We’re here today because, frankly, the board has failed to meet its obligations under the indenture agreement.”

But Mark Parnell, an attorney for the water system, said the utility very much does contest the allegations. He argued the board should be allowed to continue efforts it already has begun to bring the system into compliance and further contended that the bank has thwarted some of those efforts.

Parnell noted that the board has installed new management and last month passed a 22 percent increase in rates. What’s more, according to testimony Tuesday, the board was prepared to impose a much more substantial hike – 40.5 percent for six months.

“This case isn’t all that complicated, but the fact of the matter is the trustee wants you to ignore certain things,” he said in his opening statement.

Meanwhile, two different citizens groups have intervened in the lawsuit. An attorney for We Matter Eight Mile Community Association told the judge that the Southern Environmental Law Center has asked the Environmental Protection Agency to step in with emergency grants to the financially strapped system. He asked the judge to delay ruling for 90 days to give the federal agency time to evaluate that request.

Testimony will continue Wednesday before Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter, who must decide whether to grant the bank’s request to appoint a so-called receiver who would have wide latitude to ensure that the system pays back the money it owes.

Bank points to embezzlement charges

Dean Matthews, senior vice president of Synovus and managing director of the bank’s corporate trust division, spent nearly the entire day on the witness stand. He went over the agreement the utility signed in 2019 when it borrowed the money. The board intended to use $20 million to pay off previous debt and $30 million to fund badly needed improvements to the system – digging a well to create an independent source of water; upgrading the Carlos Morris Wastewater Treatment Facility; and installing an automated meter system.

Matthews testified that about $7 million has been spent. He said the meter project was largely completed, if over-budget. However, he said very little has been accomplished on the other two projects.

Synovus attorneys made ample reference to the water system’s financial challenges and corruption allegations that have swirled for more than a year. Lawyers presented Matthews with documents containing signatures of former operations manager Nia Bradley and former employee Teresa Lewis. Both face criminal charges alleging that they stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the utility.

“It shows a lack of institutional control,” Matthews said.

Likewise, Matthews testified, there were a number of troubling red flags over the past couple of years. He testified that financial records indicated that the utility operated at a lost two of the years since borrowing the money. The only net gain amounted to about $10,000, he said.

Matthews pointed to an Alabama Department of Environmental Management report in February indicating that leaky pipes cause the system to lose as much as 60 percent of the water it buys from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System. He said the monetary loss -- $2.7 million a year – roughly equals one year’s worth of bond payments.

“They’re paying for a lot of water that is going in the ground,” he said.

The bond agreement called for the board to make monthly payments into a bond fund that would be used to make twice-annual payments to the lenders. But when the deposit requirements jumped from $141,991 to $258,193 last year, the board began missing full payments into that fund, Matthews testified.

Over the 11 months through September, the board has paid a little more than $1.4 million into the bond fund, roughly half of the $2.84 million that it was required to pay. Matthews testified that the board paid investors in May only by dipping into a reserve fund and likely will have to do so again.

Matthews also testified the board failed to provide audited financial statements, as required by the bond agreement. He quoted from a document raising “substantial doubts about the board’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Bank legal fees – as much as $1,125 and hour

Under cross-examination, Matthews acknowledged that he turned down a request by current water board Director Mac Underwood to talk to the bondholders about his plan to right the ship. In addition to the 22 percent rate increase that takes effect next month, the board in April discussed a temporary, six-month 40.5 percent rate hike that would have been part of a plan to buy properties in Alabama Village and then shut off water service to the neighborhood, which is responsible for 18 percent of the system’s water leaks.

However, Matthews acknowledged, the bank refused to allow the utility to use any of the borrowed money for that purpose.

Parnell challenged the bank’s decision to exercise a clause in the bond agreement to use those funds to pay its legal fees, which Matthews testified came to $674,145 over an 11-month period. The agreement provides for payment of “reasonable” legal fees. But Parnell argued that rates as high as $1,125 an hour are not reasonable.

Water board attorney Jay Ross said the water system signed a letter of intent last week to negotiate a long-term agreement with a private consortium that would invest $100 million.

“It would solve most of the problems,” he said outside the courtroom.

Ross acknowledged, however, that any deal is contingent upon a successful resolution of the civil dispute between the utility and Synovus.

“They’re working,” he said. “Whether it’s enough to change things, we’ll see.”

The community group We Matter Eight Mile Community Association has asked the judge to hold off ruling on the Synovus request for 90 days. That would give time for the EPA time to decide whether to offer emergency grants and negotiate an agreement with the utility and the community, according to Micah West, a lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center who represents the organization.

“We’re hopeful that the receiver, that the EPA will come in,” he said outside the courtroom.

Former Prichard City Councilwoman Severia Campbell Morris, of the group United Concerned Citizens of Prichard, said the group welcomes help from the EPA. But she said it should be done under the supervision of a court-appointed receiver.

“We definitely under any circumstance do we want this board to do anything else for us. … We do not want Prichard Water and Sewer Board in control of anything,” she said. “That’s the main thing.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.