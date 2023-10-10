Doing Good: Alabama Coastal Foundation celebrates 30 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Coastal Foundation is celebrating thirty years of improving and protecting our coastal environment. ACF Executive Director Mark Berte stopped by Studio10 to share about several ways people can help including:

· Dropping by their free outreach event taking place from 4:00-8:00pm on Thursday, October 26 at Braided River Brewing.

· Buying a ticket to their annual Cocktails for the Coast fundraiser taking place on Thursday, November 9 at Bluegill Restaurant.

· Learning about their Oyster Shell Recycling, Share the Beach sea turtle conservation, and Coastal Kids Quiz programs.

· Watching the award-winning Underwater Forest short (26 minute) documentary and Throwback Thursday video messages.

· Participating in their free Coastal IQ program.

· Submitting a presentation proposal for their annual Sustainability Summit.

· Joining, buying great merchandise, volunteering your time, and signing up for their free updates!

· Following ACF through your favorite social media options @AlabamaCoastal

· Making a tax-deductible donation by the end of the year! (For every dollar given, ACF is able to generate two dollars’ worth of volunteer time in support of our environment!)

