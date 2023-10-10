Advertise With Us
Hire One

Doing Good: Alabama Coastal Foundation celebrates 30 years

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Coastal Foundation is celebrating thirty years of improving and protecting our coastal environment. ACF Executive Director Mark Berte stopped by Studio10 to share about several ways people can help including:

· Dropping by their free outreach event taking place from 4:00-8:00pm on Thursday, October 26 at Braided River Brewing.

· Buying a ticket to their annual Cocktails for the Coast fundraiser taking place on Thursday, November 9 at Bluegill Restaurant.

· Learning about their Oyster Shell Recycling, Share the Beach sea turtle conservation, and Coastal Kids Quiz programs.

· Watching the award-winning Underwater Forest short (26 minute) documentary and Throwback Thursday video messages.

· Participating in their free Coastal IQ program.

· Submitting a presentation proposal for their annual Sustainability Summit.

· Joining, buying great merchandise, volunteering your time, and signing up for their free updates!

· Following ACF through your favorite social media options @AlabamaCoastal

· Making a tax-deductible donation by the end of the year! (For every dollar given, ACF is able to generate two dollars’ worth of volunteer time in support of our environment!)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday

Latest News

Upcoming events in Mobile with ASM Global
Upcoming events in Mobile with ASM Global
University of South Alabama to host Marching Band Championships
University of South Alabama to host Marching Band Championships
University of Mobile Partners for Purpose Luncheon featuring Johnny Musso
University of Mobile Partners for Purpose Luncheon featuring Johnny Musso
7th Annual Trees for Hope
7th Annual Trees for Hope