Fairhope PD gets new precinct

The Fairhope Police Department now has a southeast precinct on Greeno Road.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Up to 10 officers and administrative staff will work out of the rented facility as the city addresses growth in that area.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said this addition to the department was necessary.

“There’s a lot more traffic in town than we’ve ever had in the past and just being able to get patrols out of these…out of the precinct downtown, I think it helps having something closer to 98, just for response times. But again, even something closer to 181 would probably be even more helpful,” Sullivan said.

The city hopes to have a permanent precinct along Alabama 181 near Baldwin County 48 in the future.

They have a three-year lease on the building they’re in now.

