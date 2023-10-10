Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fugitive Files arrest: Darnell McNeal charged with assault

He is accused of shooting his cousin in September.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files has helped Mobile police arrest another person trying to run from the law.

This past Wednesday, we featured 36-year-old Darnell McNeal. According to investigators, McNeal shot his cousin last month over a long-simmering feud which dated back to a Memorial Day party.

Authorities arrested McNeal on Monday. He is charged with first-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile

Latest News

Wife of man suspected of shooting teen share details
Wife of man suspected of shooting teen share details
Alabama Forestry Commission hopes expected midweek rain will ease wildfires threat
Alabama Forestry Commission hopes expected midweek rain will ease wildfires threat
Fugitive Files arrest: Darnell McNeal charged with assault
Fugitive Files arrest: Darnell McNeal charged with assault
Authorities: Robertsdale man beaten up after stabbing someone at a party
Authorities: Robertsdale man beaten up after stabbing someone at a party