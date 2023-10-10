Fugitive Files arrest: Darnell McNeal charged with assault
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files has helped Mobile police arrest another person trying to run from the law.
This past Wednesday, we featured 36-year-old Darnell McNeal. According to investigators, McNeal shot his cousin last month over a long-simmering feud which dated back to a Memorial Day party.
Authorities arrested McNeal on Monday. He is charged with first-degree assault.
