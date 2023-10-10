Advertise With Us
Governor Kay Ivey makes an appearance in Mobile for the 2023 Forum Alabama event

She addressed the last 10 months of her second term and what’s to come
Gov. Kay Ivey was in Mobile Tuesday morning, Oct. 10, to speak to the Mobile Chamber of Commerce as part of its 2023 Forum Alabama.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Growth and innovation were the message Tuesday morning as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey spoke to a packed crowd at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Mobile.

The governor was in town to speak to the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, as part of its 2023 Forum Alabama.

She addressed the last ten months of her second term and what’s to come.

“It’s important that we offer opportunities to all of our people in all parts of the state to have every opportunity they can to make a life for themselves and make a good living. So the more we grow, the better we’ll get,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

And the governor touted Alabama as a future hub for innovation. Including the internet, our roads, and our bridges.

“It all fits together. You got to be innovative and have new ideas. Better ways to address old problems sometimes,” Ivey said.

And you can’t forget about education. Our schools are a major gateway to successful careers.

“We’re recruiting students to come to the University of South Alabama and choose us over other great universities or colleges because of all of the great job opportunities that are here. The governor just last year alone, 65,000 jobs were announced just for Mobile and Baldwin County,” University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner said.

