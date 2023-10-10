Gulf system to bring heavy rain Wednesday

(WALA) - We’ll be cloudy, quiet, and humid through the rest of the evening.

A system moves in from the Gulf Wednesday morning. The rain will start in coastal areas and gradually spread inland. This will be the best soaking rain in a while. The system is actually a tropical wave coming in from the Gulf. It will most likely be a hybrid system by the time it gets to us and not a full-blown tropical system. Regardless, it will be a rain maker. We’re expecting 1inch to 2inches plus areawide. Highs will be held down to around 70 due to the rain.

There could be a few leftover showers in the morning on Thursday then things clear out and highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday warms up into the mid 80s out ahead of a front. A few scattered showers will also be possible.

Tropics: There’s a system way out in the Atlantic that will likely develop in a few days. It’s too far out there for any worries as of yet.

As for how much we’ll see Wednesday, that’s one of the toughest things to figure out, but either way it’s going to help out the drought conditions because even a little bit of rain is better than none at all.

This estimated rainfall totals for the next seven days shows a big swath of rain thanks to that Gulf low in our area, especially east of Interstate 65. Notice estimated rainfall totals will be between about 1 inch to 3inches east of I-65 and then about an inch and a half to 2 inches west of I-65.

Now is that enough to get us out of the drought? No, the rain deficits are up to 10 inches so that will not get us out of the drought but it will make a huge dent and will really help out because after this rain event tomorrow and the showers we’re expecting to see Thursday and Friday. There won’t be any rain for the weekend. Or really next week.

So this will be the heaviest most widespread rain we’ve seen in a while and we’ll take it. It will make an impact because after the rain event is over, we go dry for the weekend and look at next week’s projected temperatures well below average with the above-average temperatures on the West Coast and the entire East Coast, specifically the Southeast, dealing with below average temperatures.

We’re expecting muggy weather Friday and Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s highs in the mid- to low 80s. But then Sunday and next week morning’s should be low 50s and upper 40s, with afternoon highs mid- to low 70s.

----

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.