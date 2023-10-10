Advertise With Us
Hire One

Kyle Stanford stepping down as Robertsdale’s football coach

(Atlanta News First)
By Emily Cochran
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Kyle Stanford announced he is stepping down as the head coach of Robertsdale football, according to a post made on social media.

Stanford will stay on as athletic director, according to the statement.

It has been an unbelievable honor to serve as the Head Football Coach for the past five years. Knowing that I represented Robertsdale High, the City of Robertsdale and the entire Central Baldwin community is something that I cherished and took seriously. I will be forever grateful for how you opened up your arms to myself, Rebecca, Priscilla and Killens.

Thank you to the coaches who have dedicated their selves to the program for the past five years. There is no doubt that our staff has left a lasting impression on our athletes. You all have been great coaches and it was an honor to coach along side you

Most importantly, to the players, thank you for all of your hard work. You are winners and represented Robertsdale to the best of your ability. Nothing will change with me. I’m always only a phone call away. Thank you for allowing me to coach you these past 5 years. With that I am going to continue as Athletic Director and will continue to support all athletic programs, Robertsdale High School, and the entire Central Baldwin Community.

Thank you all for the support, and I hope we have had a positive impact on your lives.

Kyle Stanford

Robertsdale is 0-6 on the season and have lost their last 20 games.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area

Latest News

Florida State's Trey Benson and Jeremiah Byers celebrate following Benson's 80 yard touchdown...
FSU gets running game back on track against Virginia Tech
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87), center left, enters the end zone for a...
Saints tracking down football Foster Moreau scored touchdown with
FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC...
Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu runs into the end zone for a touchdown after...
Saints crush the Patriots, 34-0