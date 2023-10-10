Kyle Stanford stepping down as Robertsdale’s football coach

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Kyle Stanford announced he is stepping down as the head coach of Robertsdale football, according to a post made on social media.

Stanford will stay on as athletic director, according to the statement.

It has been an unbelievable honor to serve as the Head Football Coach for the past five years. Knowing that I represented Robertsdale High, the City of Robertsdale and the entire Central Baldwin community is something that I cherished and took seriously. I will be forever grateful for how you opened up your arms to myself, Rebecca, Priscilla and Killens.

Thank you to the coaches who have dedicated their selves to the program for the past five years. There is no doubt that our staff has left a lasting impression on our athletes. You all have been great coaches and it was an honor to coach along side you

Most importantly, to the players, thank you for all of your hard work. You are winners and represented Robertsdale to the best of your ability. Nothing will change with me. I’m always only a phone call away. Thank you for allowing me to coach you these past 5 years. With that I am going to continue as Athletic Director and will continue to support all athletic programs, Robertsdale High School, and the entire Central Baldwin Community.

Thank you all for the support, and I hope we have had a positive impact on your lives.