Low pressure to bring heavy rain, rough surf; gale watch in effect

(WALA) - Heading into today, we will see increased cloud cover push in this afternoon. We could be overcast at times, with temperatures warming up into the lower to-mid 80s, but we will be feeling around average. We will stay dry heading into today, but things will change by tomorrow.

Overnight, we will stay milder in the 60s with increasing cloud cover. Starting off tomorrow morning, however, pack the rain gear! Rain showers will begin pushing onshore around 4 a.m. and will only increase later in the day. We will turn widespread by late morning, with constant rain continuing throughout the afternoon and the evening.

This is courtesy of a Gulf low-pressure area that will be absorbed by a warm front. In addition to this, we will see rough surf and breezy winds. Sustained winds around 15-25 mph are possible, with gusts ranging from 30-40 mph. Tie down anything outside that could easily be blown away!

Things will stay mild and muggy to end the weekend, with isolated rain chances.

By the weekend, however, a cold front will move through, bringing in sunshine and temperatures back down in the 70s.

