Advertise With Us
Hire One

Low pressure to bring heavy rain, rough surf; gale watch in effect

Low pressure to bring heavy rain, rough surf; gale watch in effect
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Heading into today, we will see increased cloud cover push in this afternoon. We could be overcast at times, with temperatures warming up into the lower to-mid 80s, but we will be feeling around average. We will stay dry heading into today, but things will change by tomorrow.

Overnight, we will stay milder in the 60s with increasing cloud cover. Starting off tomorrow morning, however, pack the rain gear! Rain showers will begin pushing onshore around 4 a.m. and will only increase later in the day. We will turn widespread by late morning, with constant rain continuing throughout the afternoon and the evening.

This is courtesy of a Gulf low-pressure area that will be absorbed by a warm front. In addition to this, we will see rough surf and breezy winds. Sustained winds around 15-25 mph are possible, with gusts ranging from 30-40 mph. Tie down anything outside that could easily be blown away!

Things will stay mild and muggy to end the weekend, with isolated rain chances.

By the weekend, however, a cold front will move through, bringing in sunshine and temperatures back down in the 70s.

Stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday

Latest News

Low pressure to bring heavy rain, rough surf; gale watch in effect
Low pressure to bring heavy rain, rough surf; gale watch in effect
Not as chilly start and warming to middle 80s
Not as chilly start and warming to middle 80s
Not as chilly start and warming to middle 80s
Not as chilly start and warming to middle 80s
Nice fall weather will continue tonight and Tuesday
Nice fall weather will continue tonight and Tuesday