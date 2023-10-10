Advertise With Us
Millry man accused of robbing victim in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 41-year-old Millry man accused of stealing another man’s bicycle and money.

Officers responded to a parking lot at 3691 Airport Boulevard near Cottage Hill Road around 11:10 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident.

Authorities said a known suspect, identified as Antonio Turner, pushed the victim off his bike, stole the victim’s cash and rode off on the victim’s bike.

Officers located located Turner, returned the victim’s bike, and took Turner to Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of third-degree robbery. His bond hearing is scheduled Wednesday, according to jail records.

