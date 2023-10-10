Mobile man accused of shooting 16-year-old, wife says shots never hit him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is sitting in Metro Jail, accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy.

FOX10 News obtained surveillance video, that shows a few seconds of that encounter, when the startled homeowner gets out his car with a gun.

According to Mobile Police, the teen hopped a fence into the man’s yard on Yorkshire Lane.

Investigators say reportedly the subject fired a shot toward the teen, striking him.

Now, 42-year-old Kerith Ramjus is facing an assault charge.

Ramjus’ wife who wants to remain anonymous has a different version of what happened.

She says her husband was sitting in his car listening to music when he saw someone run across the yard.

She says he fired several warning shots to scare the teen but never shot him.

“What purpose do you have to come up in my yard for? And why would you be up here by my vehicle if you wasn’t seeking or looking for anything?” the wife asked.

It happened Saturday night just before 11:00.

In the video sent by the homeowner you can see two teens walking across the yard.

Just a few seconds later you see only one of them running back through the yard.

The homeowner’s wife says her husband was sitting in the black car watching them, the whole time, as he gets out the car with his gun.

“These guys came up in the yard. They came straight to the truck, straight to the truck,” the wife explained. “He said I’m just watching them the whole while because it looked like they were scoping out people’s vehicles.”

That’s when the wife says she hears several gunshots and calls 911.

Police say the sixteen year old jumped Ramjus’s fence and that Ramjus reportedly fired a shot toward the teen, hitting him.

His wife says that’s not how it happened.

“When he was even firing the gun, the gun into the ground basically, he was doing that to kind of scare, to run off,” she said. “Ask the dispatcher I said keep him there. I said the police is on the way. The police is on their way. He never once said anything about he was shot.”

There are no trespassing signs posted all around the yard.

The wife says she’s sorry for what happened, but felt her husband was defending himself.

She also says they’ve been seeing people walk up and down the street breaking in and vandalizing cars.

“I’m sorry for the situation, on how the situation went. I just wish that they would stop doing all of this that they’ve been doing because somebody really could’ve gotten killed,” she said.

According to jail records, Ramjus’ bail was set at $25,000.

It also says he’ll have to wear an ankle monitor, when he’s released.

