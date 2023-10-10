Advertise With Us
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson submits new redistricting proposal

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After adding over 19,000 people during this year’s annexation, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has submitted a new redistricting proposal.

The mayor’s administration said one district is currently representing over 40,000 people and the new proposal should even out the population. They said the new proposal also keeps four majority-black council districts that were established earlier this year

“Council District 7…it was important that we achieve 53% black voting age in that district in the last redistricting effort. We’ve been able to maintain that,” said Candace Cooksey, director of communications and governmental affairs.

The proposed map has been presented to the Mobile City Council and could be voted on as early as next week.

