Advertise With Us
Hire One

Not as chilly start and warming to middle 80s

By Michael White
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s not as chilly this morning, and we’ll still get warm this afternoon with highs reaching the mid 80s later today and a cloudier sky compared to Monday’s sunshine. As for rain, we’ll see it hold off for now but a gulf low will bring it in here tonight and into tomorrow, and it will be a cool rain with little thunder. High tomorrow will barely get into the 70s due to the clouds and showers.

This is exactly what we’ve needed to help with drought conditions. This won’t be the only day with rain chances. The coverage will be at 70-80% Wednesday but it’ll be at 40% for Thursday and Friday so a few more showers could occur. The ones at the end of the week could produce lightning. The air will be much more humid with mornings in the upper 60s. We go cooler and drier for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday

Latest News

Not as chilly start and warming to middle 80s
Not as chilly start and warming to middle 80s
Nice fall weather will continue tonight and Tuesday
Nice fall weather will continue tonight and Tuesday
Nice fall weather will continue tonight and Tuesday
Nice fall weather will continue tonight and Tuesday
Is a tropical drought buster coming?
Is a tropical drought buster coming?