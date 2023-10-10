Not as chilly start and warming to middle 80s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s not as chilly this morning, and we’ll still get warm this afternoon with highs reaching the mid 80s later today and a cloudier sky compared to Monday’s sunshine. As for rain, we’ll see it hold off for now but a gulf low will bring it in here tonight and into tomorrow, and it will be a cool rain with little thunder. High tomorrow will barely get into the 70s due to the clouds and showers.

This is exactly what we’ve needed to help with drought conditions. This won’t be the only day with rain chances. The coverage will be at 70-80% Wednesday but it’ll be at 40% for Thursday and Friday so a few more showers could occur. The ones at the end of the week could produce lightning. The air will be much more humid with mornings in the upper 60s. We go cooler and drier for the weekend.

