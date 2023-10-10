Advertise With Us
Okaloosa County School District looking to hire more teachers

While the school district does have most positions currently filled, but they are still in need of about 45 staff members.
While the school district does have most positions currently filled, but they are still in need of about 45 staff members.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS)
By Claire Jones
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the past few years, schools around the country have been struggling to find the staff needed. Okaloosa County School District staff said they have not been immune to staff shortages.

Dr. Lee Hale, Human Resources Assistant Superintendent at the Okaloosa County School District, said while the school district does have most positions currently filled, they are still in need of about 45 staff members.

Hale said the biggest need is elementary and ESE teachers. He said the school district has had to adapt to find teachers over the years by raising pay, adding benefits, and adding more training for new hires.

”We have certainly gotten very creative with regard to our recruiting,” Hale said. “We’ve done a lot of different things we haven’t done before in terms of hiring practices, early hiring practices, early hiring commitments.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the opportunities available at the Okaloosa County School District, click here.

