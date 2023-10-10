Advertise With Us
Questions continue over possible influx of homeless people from Biloxi

Mobile blames Biloxi for influx of homeless people
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Last week Chief of Staff James Barber sent this cease-and-desist letter to Biloxi mayor Andrew Gilich accusing Biloxi Police of transporting homeless people to Mobile. According to the letter the individuals say they were told by Biloxi officers that they were in violation of criminal statues and would either be taken to jail or mobile. Mayor Sandy Stimpson wants it to stop.

“That’s not a practice we embrace ourselves,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We don’t pick up and move homeless to other locations.”

Last Friday Mayor Gilich sent this letter to chief barber saying Biloxi has worked with two shelters in Mobile since August 2022 that offer resources that aren’t available in Biloxi and that there have been less than 20 transports since then. Biloxi resource centers say that’s not the best way to help them.

“They’re already familiar with this area they know where at least the basic resources are so you send them off to another area where they have to start over again what happens. They give up,” said Elijah Mitchell, Executive Director and Pastor at Seashore Mission.

It’s unclear which shelter Biloxi is talking about. Waterfront Rescue Mission says they don’t have an agreement with Biloxi, but they say last September an officer with Biloxi PD asked if he could bring for homeless men to Waterfront for their programs. Waterfront said yes but three of them didn’t stay long.

“One gentleman contacted a family member that night and they came and picked him up and they immediately went back to Biloxi, said Mark Isbell, Director of PR & Development for Waterfront Rescue Mission. “Two other gentlemen were picked up less than a week later and went back to Mississippi.”

Mark Isbell with Waterfront Rescue Mission says that’s the only request they’ve had from Biloxi, and they haven’t had any other conversations with the city.

“The question from the City of Mobile is are they still transporting them in. We are unaware of it if they are,” said Isbell.

Waterfront Rescue Mission says the fourth person from Biloxi did go through their program and get a job once he left the mission and while they do help anyone who shows up, they have not had any formal discussion with any city about bringing people in consistently.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

