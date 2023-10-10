Ryan Larkins on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Larkins joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10! Ryan has a great story regarding his upbringing in a Pentecostal home, not discovering country music until age 21. He became a songwriter- having now written cuts for Dolly Parton & Bill Anderson, Cody Johnson (“The Painter), Tim McGraw (”Hold On To It”) and is now releasing music of his own. Ryan has 2 songs currently released, “She’s The Tough One” and “Man That Holds The Beer” and has a new EP dropping on 10/13 titled Meet Ryan Larkins. That EP will hold his upcoming single, “King of Country Music.”

Website: https://www.ryanlarkins.com/

IG: Ryan.Larkins

FB: RyanLarkinsMusic

TikTok: Ryan.Larkins

YouTube: RyanLarkins

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.